Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEARCA:SCIJ)

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.656 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:SCIJ opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33.

