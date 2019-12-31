ARAW Market Cap Achieves $34,863.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $34,863.00 and $30.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

