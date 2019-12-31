Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

KNSA stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

