Danone SA (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.04 ($90.74).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of BN opened at €73.90 ($85.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.18. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

