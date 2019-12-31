Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) & SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Financial Survey

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aviat Networks and SGOCO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $243.86 million 0.31 $9.74 million $0.58 24.14 SGOCO Group $1.58 million 48.12 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks 4.36% 9.92% 4.01% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aviat Networks and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aviat Networks currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats SGOCO Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

