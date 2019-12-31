Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $35,777.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,335 shares in the company, valued at $423,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 952.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 42.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.