Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Juniper remains focused on product launches and cost reduction initiatives. The company is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson, which will likely provide a competitive edge over alternative offerings in the global market. Its 400-gig product and Contrail Enterprise Multicloud are particularly aimed at reinforcing its ability to capture data centric footprint in the cloud domain. However, uncertain global macro environment and potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds. It faces intense competition in each of its served markets for premium branded products. Strategic business relationship with federal, state and local governments exposes Juniper to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its business dynamics.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

