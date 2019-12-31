Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

