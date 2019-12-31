Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Drops By 6.6%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Autodesk stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,666.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.90. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $121.12 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.55.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.19.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

