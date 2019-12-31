Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Short Interest Update

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $778.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.