Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 9,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
Amgen stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
