Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 9,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Amgen stock opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.19. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Drops By 6.6%
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Drops By 6.6%
Allegiance Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Allegiance Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Amgen, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.6% in December
Amgen, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.6% in December
Analog Devices, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Analog Devices, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Arvinas Inc Short Interest Update
Arvinas Inc Short Interest Update
TI Fluid Systems Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00
TI Fluid Systems Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report