Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Analog Devices stock opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,878,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,876 shares of company stock worth $8,055,559. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 278,410 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

