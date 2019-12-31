Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARVN opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

