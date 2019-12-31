TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.50), with a volume of 208253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.26).

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIFS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.95.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

