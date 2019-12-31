Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Drops By 6.0%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

