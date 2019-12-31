Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.02

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.02 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 580098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($2.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82.

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

