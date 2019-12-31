Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 7.6%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

