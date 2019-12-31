Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Increases By 7.6%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Drops By 6.6%
Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. Drops By 6.6%
Allegiance Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Allegiance Bancshares Inc Short Interest Update
Amgen, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.6% in December
Amgen, Inc. Short Interest Down 5.6% in December
Analog Devices, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Analog Devices, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Arvinas Inc Short Interest Update
Arvinas Inc Short Interest Update
TI Fluid Systems Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00
TI Fluid Systems Reaches New 52-Week High at $266.00


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report