Short Interest in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rises By 5.8%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 84,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ALIM opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

