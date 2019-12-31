Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2374 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of FTSD opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

