Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declares $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.