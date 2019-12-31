Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Plans — Dividend of $0.09

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

