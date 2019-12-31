Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

