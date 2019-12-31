Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2881 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NYSEARCA:CHIE opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Global X China Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.
About Global X China Energy ETF
