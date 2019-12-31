Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2881 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:CHIE opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Global X China Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Get Global X China Energy ETF alerts:

About Global X China Energy ETF

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.