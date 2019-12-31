Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Announces $0.16 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X China Industrials ETF stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Global X China Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

