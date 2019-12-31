Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Declares $0.40 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4036 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of CHIM stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Global X China Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.
About Global X China Materials ETF
Featured Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.