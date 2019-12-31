Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Declares $0.40 Semi-annual Dividend

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4036 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CHIM stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Global X China Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Get Global X China Materials ETF alerts:

About Global X China Materials ETF

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.