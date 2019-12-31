Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

