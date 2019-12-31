Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1006 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Dividend History for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24
Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.01
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.01
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Declares $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Declares $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend
Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.09
Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.09
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15
Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15
Global X China Energy ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29
Global X China Energy ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report