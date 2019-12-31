Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLT opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

