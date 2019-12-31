Global X Scientific Beta US ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.34 (NYSEARCA:SCIU)

Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3397 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Global X Scientific Beta US ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Global X Scientific Beta US ETF has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $35.55.

