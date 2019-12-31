Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

