Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives $109.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

