Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $21.50

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

