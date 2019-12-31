Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $21.50

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th.
In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,325.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 342,072 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
