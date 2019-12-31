Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receives $23.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research firms recently commented on SYMC. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $25.48 on Friday. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

In other news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock worth $678,825 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 319.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 2,301.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 31.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

