Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $149.00

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.