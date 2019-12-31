Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $143.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.77.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

