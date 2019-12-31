Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $143.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.77.
KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:KSU opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
