Brokerages Anticipate MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Announce ($0.60) EPS

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $42.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.60) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MeiraGTx an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $735.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

