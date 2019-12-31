Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 202.29

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Senior in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 172.90 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.26. The stock has a market cap of $739.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

