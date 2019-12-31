HBZ coin (HBZ) One Day Volume Tops $15,270.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $15,270.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#

"

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.



Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

