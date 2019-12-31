Ruff Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

