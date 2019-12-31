Almeela (KZE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $691.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Almeela has a total market cap of $338,860.00 and approximately $691.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024003 BTC.
  • Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000758 BTC.
  • Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.
  • Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000713 BTC.
  • C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.
  • Blockburn (BURN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002155 BTC.
  • Tokes (TKS) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000998 BTC.
  • Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Almeela

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

