Centauri (CTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last week, Centauri has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $46,068.00 and $136.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Centauri

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 45,181,244 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

