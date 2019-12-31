Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $432,360.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $432,360.00 and approximately $4,230.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

