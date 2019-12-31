New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by Argus

Stock analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NRZ opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

