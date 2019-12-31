TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.17 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

