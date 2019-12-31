Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $69.86

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

ESPR stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $17,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,511,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

