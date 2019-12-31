MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 167,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 131,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,080,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

