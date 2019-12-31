Brokerages Set Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Target Price at $7.17

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.87. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,866,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 484,924 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

