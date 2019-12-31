Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.