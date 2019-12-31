Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Target Price at GBX 623.56

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.56 ($8.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

