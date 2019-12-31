Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Target Price at GBX 623.56

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 623.56 ($8.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

