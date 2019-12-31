Analysts Set Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $193.13

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock worth $8,271,569 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 221,357 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.